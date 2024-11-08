Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Sweetgreen

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Sweetgreen. Our analysis of options history for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $198,935, and 7 were calls, valued at $782,021.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $34.0 and $44.0 for Sweetgreen, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sweetgreen's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sweetgreen's significant trades, within a strike price range of $34.0 to $44.0, over the past month.

Sweetgreen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $10.9 $10.9 $42.00 $327.0K 171 300 SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.1 $8.3 $8.3 $40.00 $174.3K 278 30 SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.6 $4.9 $5.6 $43.00 $117.6K 228 210 SG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.75 $0.75 $40.00 $92.9K 3.2K 3.1K SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $34.00 $60.0K 162 60

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Present Market Standing of Sweetgreen Trading volume stands at 4,706,541, with SG's price down by -5.12%, positioned at $40.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 111 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sweetgreen

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Sweetgreen with a target price of $45. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sweetgreen, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Sweetgreen, maintaining a target price of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sweetgreen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

