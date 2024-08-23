Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Sweetgreen

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sweetgreen.

Looking at options history for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $68,350 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $770,006.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Sweetgreen over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sweetgreen options trades today is 302.54 with a total volume of 6,386.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sweetgreen's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Sweetgreen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.7 $14.6 $14.7 $25.00 $147.0K 1.6K 105 SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.8 $2.45 $2.65 $38.00 $129.1K 336 1.4K SG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $17.7 $19.0 $25.00 $62.7K 83 34 SG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.25 $2.15 $2.2 $39.00 $54.1K 390 658 SG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.6 $2.5 $2.6 $38.00 $45.2K 336 282

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

In light of the recent options history for Sweetgreen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Sweetgreen Currently trading with a volume of 3,347,980, the SG's price is up by 9.58%, now at $38.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Sweetgreen

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sweetgreen, which currently sits at a price target of $43. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Sweetgreen, maintaining a target price of $36. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Sweetgreen, which currently sits at a price target of $32. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Sweetgreen, which currently sits at a price target of $27. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Sweetgreen, targeting a price of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

