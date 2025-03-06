Check Out What Whales Are Doing With STZ

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Brands. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 7% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $395,699, and 6 are calls, amounting to $279,768.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $245.0 for Constellation Brands over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Brands stands at 402.0, with a total volume reaching 953.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Brands, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $245.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Brands Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.6 $8.0 $8.0 $180.00 $97.9K 1.1K 4 STZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.9 $2.65 $2.85 $200.00 $71.2K 1.4K 526 STZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $71.5 $68.1 $69.81 $245.00 $69.8K 0 96 STZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $66.6 $63.1 $64.84 $240.00 $64.8K 0 96 STZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $13.9 $10.6 $12.0 $165.00 $60.0K 61 0

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is the largest provider of alcoholic beverages across the beer, wine, and spirits categories in the us, generating 82% of revenue from Mexican beer imports under top-selling brands such as Modelo and Corona. The rest of the business includes some remaining wine and spirits brands, categories where the company continue to prune assets in recent years. With its exclusive rights tied to the Mexican beer brands effective only in the us, the firm has little revenue exposure to international markets. Constellation owns a 26% stake in no-moat Canopy Growth, a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer in Canada, and has a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Brands, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Brands Trading volume stands at 2,327,638, with STZ's price up by 2.5%, positioned at $178.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. Expert Opinions on Constellation Brands

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $202.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Brands options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

