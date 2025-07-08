Check Out What Whales Are Doing With STX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $568,300 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $431,527.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $160.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Seagate Tech Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Seagate Tech Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.0 $6.7 $7.0 $150.00 $283.5K 1.5K 433 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.6 $23.2 $23.6 $160.00 $101.4K 0 43 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.9 $8.4 $8.6 $150.00 $84.5K 515 100 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $135.00 $73.7K 144 110 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.7 $25.2 $25.2 $140.00 $70.5K 38 29

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Seagate Tech Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Seagate Tech Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,715,362, the price of STX is up by 0.21%, reaching $148.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Seagate Tech Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $145.0.

Latest Ratings for STX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

