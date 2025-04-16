Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SPOT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $738,309, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,149,590.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $820.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $460.0 to $820.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $27.8 $26.75 $27.13 $530.00 $362.0K 53 141 SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $14.25 $13.4 $13.88 $480.00 $184.5K 125 134 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $13.0 $12.3 $13.0 $582.50 $130.0K 0 100 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $13.65 $12.1 $12.5 $582.50 $120.0K 0 201 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $112.85 $108.6 $108.6 $460.00 $108.6K 86 10

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Spotify Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,029,125, the price of SPOT is down by -2.31%, reaching $559.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $651.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $625. * An analyst from China Renaissance downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $740. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $520. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $680. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $690.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

