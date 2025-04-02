Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SPOT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,829,739, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $586,815.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $330.0 to $880.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 327.12 with a total volume of 1,771.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $330.0 to $880.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $42.6 $42.35 $42.6 $560.00 $636.9K 32 130 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.0 $18.0 $19.0 $460.00 $380.0K 701 200 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $102.35 $99.85 $102.35 $600.00 $378.6K 1.0K 74 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.6 $7.15 $8.6 $610.00 $146.2K 668 300 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $7.4 $6.3 $7.4 $582.50 $103.6K 222 140

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 541,566, the price of SPOT is up 2.77% at $567.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $740.0.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 China Renaissance Initiates Coverage On Buy

