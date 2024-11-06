Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SOFI

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for SoFi Techs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 35% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,125, and 19 calls, totaling $629,836.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.5 to $20.0 for SoFi Techs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.5 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.85 $5.85 $7.00 $58.5K 48.6K 226 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.65 $7.2 $7.25 $5.00 $47.1K 20.8K 81 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.22 $2.22 $10.00 $44.2K 85.4K 2.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.39 $3.50 $41.9K 378 50 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.78 $7.00 $41.7K 48.6K 475

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoFi Techs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs With a volume of 24,822,160, the price of SOFI is up 3.52% at $11.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. What The Experts Say On SoFi Techs

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.875.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $8. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $13. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoFi Techs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

