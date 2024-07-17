Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SOFI

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SoFi Techs. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $164,115, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,260,567.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $11.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SoFi Techs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SoFi Techs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $11.0, over the past month.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.75 $1.74 $1.75 $7.00 $175.0K 68.7K 1.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.42 $1.26 $1.38 $7.00 $138.0K 12.5K 8 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.22 $0.2 $0.22 $8.00 $108.5K 18.5K 5.4K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $7.00 $102.5K 12.1K 59 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.1 $0.08 $0.1 $8.50 $96.0K 7.7K 9.7K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Current Position of SoFi Techs Trading volume stands at 43,507,231, with SOFI's price down by -1.03%, positioned at $7.67. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What The Experts Say On SoFi Techs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.333333333333334.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $8. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

