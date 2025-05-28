Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SOC

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Sable Offshore.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $99,325, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $407,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for Sable Offshore over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sable Offshore's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sable Offshore's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Sable Offshore 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.3 $1.05 $1.09 $40.00 $110.0K 12.6K 1.0K SOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.9 $4.6 $4.65 $30.00 $81.3K 6.0K 175 SOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.4 $1.3 $1.39 $30.00 $71.9K 11.0K 768 SOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.75 $0.6 $0.61 $37.50 $61.9K 98 1.0K SOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.55 $2.35 $2.55 $35.00 $38.2K 5.6K 346

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp is a Houston-based independent upstream company focused on responsibly developing the prolific Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. The company is managed as one reportable segment, oil and gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sable Offshore, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Sable Offshore's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 615,224, the SOC's price is down by -2.37%, now at $32.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Sable Offshore

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BWS Financial continues to hold a Sell rating for Sable Offshore, targeting a price of $6. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Sable Offshore with a target price of $47. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Sable Offshore, maintaining a target price of $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sable Offshore options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SOC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for SOC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

