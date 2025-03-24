Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNOW

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $454,926, and 12 were calls, valued at $940,750.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $340.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snowflake's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snowflake's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $340.0, over the past month.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $8.7 $8.25 $8.45 $160.00 $295.7K 490 355 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $5.4 $4.9 $5.25 $170.00 $183.7K 80 356 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.15 $3.8 $4.0 $170.00 $80.0K 3.2K 244 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $13.6 $13.1 $13.6 $170.00 $76.3K 2.5K 106 SNOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $25.05 $21.75 $23.35 $155.00 $67.7K 221 0

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

Present Market Standing of Snowflake Trading volume stands at 1,124,218, with SNOW's price up by 4.38%, positioned at $165.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $214.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $215. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $221. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

