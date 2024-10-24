Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNAP

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNAP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Snap. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 80% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $321,348, and 3 are calls, amounting to $246,139.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $15.0 for Snap, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.03 $1.95 $2.03 $10.00 $176.6K 1.2K 1.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.53 $0.24 $0.46 $7.00 $86.5K 679 1.8K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $15.00 $60.1K 44 124 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.96 $0.95 $0.96 $10.50 $37.4K 4.3K 940 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.63 $2.58 $2.6 $10.00 $37.1K 8.2K 417

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Snap, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,086,041, the price of SNAP is up 0.64% at $10.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Snap

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $14. * In a positive move, an analyst from JMP Securities has upgraded their rating to Market Outperform and adjusted the price target to $17. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Snap with a target price of $11. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snap options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.