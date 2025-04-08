Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SMCI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $360,476, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $562,458.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $50.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.2 $40.00 $162.3K 2.8K 203 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.3 $35.00 $116.8K 1.9K 22 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.55 $10.55 $35.00 $88.6K 3.5K 101 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.55 $31.45 $32.32 $3.00 $77.5K 292 0 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.85 $12.75 $12.85 $45.00 $57.8K 4.7K 81

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

With a volume of 43,719,762, the price of SMCI is up 0.88% at $33.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Reinstates Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Reinstates Equal-Weight

