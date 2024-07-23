Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SMCI

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $495,180, and 10 were calls, valued at $389,548.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $1320.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 640.33, with a total volume reaching 2,244.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $600.0 to $1320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $338.0 $332.0 $338.0 $600.00 $67.6K 119 2 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $31.9 $30.4 $31.55 $770.00 $56.7K 221 20 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $559.4 $551.3 $559.4 $1320.00 $55.9K 3 1 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $113.0 $107.2 $107.8 $790.00 $53.9K 62 5 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $502.0 $494.5 $502.0 $1260.00 $50.2K 1 3

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? With a volume of 103,580, the price of SMCI is down -1.73% at $772.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $627.5.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Negative rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $325. An analyst from Nomura has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $930.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

