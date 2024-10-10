Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SLB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $330,325 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $191,815.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $55.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Schlumberger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Schlumberger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.4 $11.35 $11.4 $55.00 $132.2K 227 163 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.52 $0.51 $0.51 $43.50 $81.6K 755 1.5K SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.5 $0.44 $0.44 $40.00 $62.8K 18.3K 1.4K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $42.50 $60.9K 2.5K 205 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.05 $2.96 $2.97 $45.00 $59.3K 9.0K 325

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Schlumberger, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,810,654, with SLB's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $44.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Schlumberger

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $59.9.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DBS Bank has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $64. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $57. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Schlumberger, targeting a price of $49. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $69.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Schlumberger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

