Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SIRI

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sirius XM Holdings.

Looking at options history for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,827,022 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $85,550.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $5.0 for Sirius XM Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sirius XM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sirius XM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.21 $2.19 $2.2 $5.00 $1.3M 159.6K 6.6K SIRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.15 $0.14 $0.14 $3.00 $200.8K 15.1K 15.4K SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.61 $0.61 $0.61 $3.50 $88.5K 23.1K 4.1K SIRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.11 $0.1 $0.11 $3.50 $55.5K 107.3K 10.7K SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.38 $1.22 $1.38 $4.50 $52.9K 1.0K 386

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Holdings is composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the US and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service; it has a robust and growing podcast library. Liberty Media owns 84% of Sirius XM, traded through its Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking stock.

In light of the recent options history for Sirius XM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sirius XM Holdings With a volume of 5,034,181, the price of SIRI is up 1.27% at $3.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $3.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Sirius XM Holdings with a target price of $3.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

