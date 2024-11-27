Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $107,910 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,345,213.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $115.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Shopify's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Shopify's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $74.4 $72.15 $73.3 $40.00 $439.8K 342 65 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.2 $115.00 $260.0K 4.9K 514 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.82 $110.00 $129.7K 2.5K 705 SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.59 $108.00 $83.9K 2.2K 1.0K SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.66 $110.00 $73.2K 349 202

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shopify, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Shopify With a volume of 2,565,336, the price of SHOP is down -0.68% at $111.32. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Shopify

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $120. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $93. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $94. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

