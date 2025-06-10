Markets

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHEL

June 10, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Shell. Our analysis of options history for Shell (NYSE:SHEL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $60,700, and 6 were calls, valued at $1,056,840.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $80.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shell's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shell's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Shell 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Options Call Chart

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.9 $2.75 $2.78 $67.50 $834.0K 9.1K 3.0K
SHEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.5 $7.0 $7.3 $70.00 $87.6K 176 121
SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $5.9 $6.0 $67.50 $47.4K 7.2K 179
SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.65 $70.00 $34.4K 805 210
SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $5.9 $6.0 $67.50 $30.0K 7.2K 100

About Shell

Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 7.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At end-2023, reserves stood at 9.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 49% of which, consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 1.6 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells about 12 million tons per year of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Shell, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Shell

  • With a volume of 3,241,262, the price of SHEL is up 2.4% at $69.9.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on Shell

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Shell with a target price of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Shell with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SHEL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2025Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweightOverweight
May 2025Wells FargoMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Apr 2025ScotiabankMaintainsSector OutperformSector Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SHEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

