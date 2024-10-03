Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SEDG

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $256,085, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $149,147.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $50.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $15.00 $73.2K 373 995 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $15.00 $68.9K 373 616 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $15.00 $56.9K 373 427 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $27.50 $46.9K 25 131 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.55 $8.4 $8.55 $17.50 $39.3K 22 46

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SolarEdge Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,641,759, the SEDG's price is down by -5.91%, now at $20.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.333333333333332.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $17. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $35. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $27.

