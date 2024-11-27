Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Sea

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $103,500, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $342,595.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $175.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.45 $105.00 $103.5K 122 300 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.0 $44.35 $45.0 $80.00 $90.0K 3.2K 50 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.55 $165.00 $56.4K 5 126 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $44.9 $43.65 $44.0 $80.00 $44.0K 3.2K 20 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $44.0 $43.9 $43.9 $80.00 $43.9K 3.2K 10

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire business in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Sea's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,170,058, with SE's price up by 0.39%, positioned at $114.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 96 days. Expert Opinions on Sea

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

