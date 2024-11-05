Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $773,680 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $488,485.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $110.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.43 $2.38 $2.42 $92.50 $363.0K 7.7K 26 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.15 $6.25 $85.00 $343.7K 1.8K 553 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $100.00 $299.2K 11.5K 970 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.95 $11.95 $100.00 $78.8K 7.2K 66 SBUX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $95.00 $66.9K 14.9K 274

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Starbucks's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,559,055, the SBUX's price is down by -0.16%, now at $96.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What The Experts Say On Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $107.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $99. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $95. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $117. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Starbucks with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.