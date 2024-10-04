Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,650, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $435,875.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.75 $100.00 $155.0K 4.2K 203 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.15 $95.00 $86.3K 1.3K 126 SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.83 $2.75 $2.75 $100.00 $50.6K 10.5K 213 SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $17.45 $17.3 $17.38 $80.00 $43.5K 6.6K 27 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $21.1 $20.45 $21.04 $75.00 $42.0K 174 12

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,418,853, with SBUX's price up by 1.13%, positioned at $96.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Starbucks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $115. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $76. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Starbucks with a target price of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.