Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $130,757, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $147,345.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $125.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.6 $12.4 $13.05 $85.00 $48.2K 614 60 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $95.00 $45.7K 8.1K 464 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $10.35 $9.75 $9.9 $85.00 $39.6K 550 40 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $5.75 $5.55 $5.55 $100.00 $33.3K 3 61 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.35 $11.9 $11.9 $100.00 $32.1K 103 105

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Starbucks Trading volume stands at 5,259,380, with SBUX's price down by -0.09%, positioned at $96.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

