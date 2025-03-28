Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROKU

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $149,000 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $179,775.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $115.0 for Roku over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $8.25 $8.2 $8.2 $115.00 $82.0K 2 160 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.7 $29.6 $29.7 $100.00 $59.4K 20 20 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $2.45 $1.95 $1.95 $75.00 $39.0K 126 200 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $14.3 $13.15 $13.45 $85.00 $36.3K 14 27 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $12.9 $13.25 $85.00 $35.7K 917 27

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roku, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Roku

With a volume of 3,046,558, the price of ROKU is down -5.06% at $72.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $117.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $120. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roku options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

