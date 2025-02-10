Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROK

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rockwell Automation. Our analysis of options history for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $82,160, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,077,178.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $320.0 for Rockwell Automation, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rockwell Automation's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rockwell Automation's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rockwell Automation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROK CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.8 $15.6 $16.0 $280.00 $457.6K 776 336 ROK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $36.0 $34.4 $36.0 $270.00 $90.0K 205 115 ROK CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.4 $3.4 $4.1 $300.00 $81.9K 327 502 ROK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $3.8 $4.8 $300.00 $56.6K 327 1.0K ROK PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.6 $4.0 $4.4 $300.00 $55.0K 37 233

About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software & control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rockwell Automation, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rockwell Automation Currently trading with a volume of 2,256,447, the ROK's price is up by 13.1%, now at $303.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Rockwell Automation

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $295.0.

* An analyst from Stephens & Co. upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Rockwell Automation with a target price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rockwell Automation with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

