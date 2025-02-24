Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RKLB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rocket Lab USA.

Looking at options history for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) we detected 60 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $614,810 and 45, calls, for a total amount of $3,929,904.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $50.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $11.2 $11.8 $15.00 $236.0K 2.7K 711 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.25 $11.7 $15.00 $234.0K 2.7K 1.1K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.7 $11.7 $15.00 $154.4K 2.7K 206 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.85 $13.5 $13.75 $15.00 $137.5K 2.4K 50 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $11.8 $11.8 $15.00 $118.0K 2.7K 706

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rocket Lab USA's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 16,143,939, the price of RKLB is down by -4.12%, reaching $22.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $32.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $32.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.