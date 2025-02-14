Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RKLB

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Rocket Lab USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $87,419, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $536,423.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $40.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $24.00 $87.4K 37 191 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $32.00 $66.0K 996 347 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $30.00 $58.0K 3.1K 160 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $2.86 $2.86 $30.00 $57.2K 2.8K 320 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $32.00 $46.2K 996 147

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Rocket Lab USA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA With a trading volume of 6,875,245, the price of RKLB is down by -2.63%, reaching $27.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.833333333333332.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $13. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.