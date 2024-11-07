Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RH

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on RH. Our analysis of options history for RH (NYSE:RH) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $221,337, and 4 were calls, valued at $328,450.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $380.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 163.0 with a total volume of 210.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $55.7 $54.6 $55.2 $300.00 $176.6K 448 36 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $20.4 $19.3 $19.3 $340.00 $77.2K 0 40 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $20.0 $18.6 $18.6 $330.00 $74.4K 2 40 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $94.2 $92.0 $92.0 $380.00 $46.0K 31 5 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $41.4 $39.7 $40.31 $320.00 $40.3K 721 10

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 18 restaurant locations. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architecture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of RH With a trading volume of 196,508, the price of RH is up by 4.59%, reaching $338.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About RH

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $430.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wedbush upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $430.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RH options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.