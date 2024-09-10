Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,350, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,023,934.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $320.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.1 $16.3 $16.4 $250.00 $616.6K 772 463 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $39.4 $36.9 $37.1 $210.00 $111.3K 0 0 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.0 $55.8 $60.0 $270.00 $60.0K 87 0 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.8 $16.3 $16.35 $250.00 $58.7K 772 407 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $16.2 $14.4 $15.0 $260.00 $54.0K 76 36

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 17 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RH, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

RH's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 336,508, the price of RH is up by 1.05%, reaching $244.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. What The Experts Say On RH

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $308.3333333333333.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for RH, targeting a price of $325. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $310. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $290.

