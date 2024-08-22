Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RH

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on RH. Our analysis of options history for RH (NYSE:RH) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $304,520, and 4 were calls, valued at $233,697.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $460.0 for RH, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $460.0, over the past month.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.6 $18.0 $18.33 $260.00 $184.5K 311 100 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.9 $7.2 $7.62 $310.00 $76.3K 328 100 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $7.1 $6.2 $6.7 $270.00 $67.0K 185 100 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $64.7 $63.7 $64.7 $270.00 $64.7K 43 13 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.55 $0.5 $0.51 $460.00 $47.4K 2.1K 961

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 17 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

In light of the recent options history for RH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

RH's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 342,146, with RH's price down by -3.56%, positioned at $263.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for RH, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.