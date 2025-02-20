Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RGTI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RGTI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Rigetti Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $421,533, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,822,675.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $20.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rigetti Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rigetti Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Rigetti Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.4 $4.9 $4.9 $20.00 $164.6K 926 165 RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.43 $10.00 $141.7K 5.5K 1.4K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.41 $13.00 $137.2K 5.4K 1.8K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $14.00 $130.1K 3.9K 2.4K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $15.00 $129.6K 12.9K 563

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 73,242,389, the RGTI's price is up by 2.18%, now at $11.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Rigetti Computing

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

