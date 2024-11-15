Check Out What Whales Are Doing With REGN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $134,920 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $175,889.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $920.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $600.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $188.5 $179.3 $185.0 $600.00 $74.0K 5 4 REGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $155.0 $148.0 $151.0 $920.00 $45.3K 161 3 REGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $44.2 $38.0 $41.48 $760.00 $41.4K 26 10 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $12.0 $4.8 $8.57 $765.00 $34.2K 0 40 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $118.0 $113.0 $113.0 $850.00 $33.9K 15 3

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

In light of the recent options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 189,761, the price of REGN is down by -2.09%, reaching $766.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1127.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $1065. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $1050. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $1000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.