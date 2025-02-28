Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RCL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $904,053, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $340,232.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $255.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Royal Caribbean Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Royal Caribbean Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $195.0 to $255.0, over the past month.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.15 $21.3 $22.2 $250.00 $102.1K 195 355 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.55 $22.45 $22.55 $250.00 $101.7K 195 177 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $21.8 $21.45 $21.77 $250.00 $100.1K 195 309 RCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $22.8 $22.4 $22.62 $250.00 $97.2K 195 220 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $21.35 $21.0 $21.35 $250.00 $97.1K 195 436

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Caribbean Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,713,422, the price of RCL is up 2.41% at $243.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $281.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $301. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $250. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

