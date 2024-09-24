Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $216,868, and 10 are calls, amounting to $852,305.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $220.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 2614.55 with a total volume of 6,841.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $200.00 $400.5K 1.2K 1.8K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $200.00 $160.9K 1.2K 730 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.35 $10.3 $10.35 $155.00 $91.0K 663 89 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $200.00 $78.4K 1.2K 303 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.95 $20.75 $20.95 $185.00 $41.9K 375 41

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,694,017, with QCOM's price up by 1.74%, positioned at $168.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Qualcomm options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

