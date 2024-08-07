Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PYPL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $234,676 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $6,182,906.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PayPal Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PayPal Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.75 $17.05 $18.0 $65.00 $5.2M 868 2.9K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $72.50 $91.2K 7.1K 500 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $72.50 $91.2K 7.1K 250 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $17.6 $17.5 $17.55 $65.00 $84.2K 868 3.3K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.25 $9.65 $10.95 $62.50 $79.2K 627 92

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a volume of 3,211,323, the price of PYPL is up 2.87% at $64.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $81.2.

An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $78. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $70. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $85. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $83.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.