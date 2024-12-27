Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Procter & Gamble

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Procter & Gamble. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,346, and 7 calls, totaling $323,475.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $180.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 652.86 with a total volume of 671.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.75 $6.3 $6.5 $180.00 $90.3K 919 139 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $3.15 $3.0 $3.0 $167.50 $54.0K 252 184 PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $12.4 $12.15 $12.28 $157.50 $49.1K 225 68 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.2 $170.00 $35.3K 2.0K 8 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.75 $13.55 $14.08 $165.00 $35.2K 396 0

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Current Position of Procter & Gamble With a volume of 1,331,013, the price of PG is down -0.05% at $170.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

