Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PLTR

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $598,097 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,417,119.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $63.0 and $150.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $63.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $2.0 $1.96 $2.0 $87.00 $165.3K 5.3K 1.8K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $84.00 $159.0K 2.3K 1.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $27.6 $27.5 $27.6 $112.00 $140.7K 25 62 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.8 $6.75 $6.8 $85.00 $116.2K 7.6K 1.2K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $2.06 $1.99 $2.06 $79.00 $105.7K 504 612

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 23,317,417, the PLTR's price is up by 2.05%, now at $86.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $99.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

