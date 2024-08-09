Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PLTR

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $296,585, and 32 were calls, valued at $2,222,199.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $41.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 12485.67 with a total volume of 175,173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $41.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $30.00 $355.0K 18.0K 1.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.94 $0.92 $0.92 $30.00 $221.8K 36.6K 23.6K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.53 $2.46 $2.47 $25.00 $209.9K 11.4K 859 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.88 $0.87 $0.88 $30.00 $136.1K 36.6K 19.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.15 $8.05 $8.15 $25.00 $133.6K 2.4K 202

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 42,666,864, the PLTR's price is up by 2.29%, now at $29.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $28. In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $22. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $28. An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $35. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

