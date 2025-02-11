Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PINS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $321,767 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $812,413.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $60.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $35.00 $230.8K 6.9K 570 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.66 $34.00 $166.5K 886 0 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $10.35 $10.35 $47.00 $131.4K 30 145 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $42.00 $92.4K 101 140 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $42.00 $85.9K 309 198

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest With a trading volume of 3,403,740, the price of PINS is down by -1.36%, reaching $39.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Expert Opinions on Pinterest

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.6.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $47. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $39. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $42. * An analyst from Benchmark upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pinterest options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

