Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PFE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Pfizer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $244,590, and 7 are calls, amounting to $314,921.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $30.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pfizer stands at 12530.38, with a total volume reaching 9,192.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pfizer, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.5 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.05 $1.02 $1.05 $29.00 $105.1K 27.1K 68 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.06 $1.05 $1.05 $29.00 $103.6K 27.1K 2.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.95 $2.89 $2.94 $27.50 $66.2K 27.2K 538 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.96 $2.9 $2.93 $27.50 $58.6K 27.2K 245 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.03 $1.01 $1.01 $28.00 $50.5K 2.5K 894

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pfizer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Pfizer Trading volume stands at 13,364,028, with PFE's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $28.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.6.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer with a target price of $30. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $32. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Pfizer with a target price of $31.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

