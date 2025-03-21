Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PEP

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $240,872, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $70,564.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $155.0 for PepsiCo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PepsiCo stands at 1196.44, with a total volume reaching 3,206.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PepsiCo, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.78 $0.73 $0.78 $144.00 $50.1K 172 725 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $145.00 $44.5K 3.3K 173 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.3 $0.23 $0.23 $150.00 $35.3K 916 1.6K PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.25 $155.00 $35.1K 1.7K 73 PEP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $1.42 $1.31 $1.36 $144.00 $34.2K 61 321

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PepsiCo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of PepsiCo With a volume of 4,611,291, the price of PEP is down -1.13% at $145.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PepsiCo

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $164.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $168. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $170. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $156.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PepsiCo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

