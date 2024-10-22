Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $576,964 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $4,299,161.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $185.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.99 $0.87 $0.88 $140.00 $880.3K 1.1K 10.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $4.0 $3.85 $4.0 $140.00 $455.3K 19.0K 2.3K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $4.05 $3.9 $4.0 $140.00 $436.8K 19.0K 1.7K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.38 $2.31 $2.31 $110.00 $231.1K 4.3K 2.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $30.05 $29.0 $29.0 $100.00 $223.3K 800 100

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

In light of the recent options history for PDD Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,401,010, with PDD's price up by 7.01%, positioned at $133.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PDD Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $224.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $224.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PDD Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

