Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PDD Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) revealed 100 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $9,080,401, and 77 were calls, valued at $14,422,929.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $66.0 $63.6 $65.2 $100.00 $1.9M 15.6K 1.5K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.05 $65.2 $65.2 $100.00 $1.9M 15.6K 1.2K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.6 $64.35 $65.0 $100.00 $1.9M 15.6K 322 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $64.95 $64.35 $64.95 $100.00 $1.9M 15.6K 922 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.15 $29.45 $30.05 $170.00 $300.5K 0 110

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 15,368,868, the price of PDD is up by 0.59%, reaching $153.61. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

