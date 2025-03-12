Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $422,924, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $138,150.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $180.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oracle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oracle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $38.0 $36.75 $38.0 $180.00 $76.0K 281 20 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $33.45 $31.5 $32.5 $145.00 $52.0K 62 24 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.5 $13.4 $14.5 $145.00 $50.7K 895 36 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $20.55 $19.45 $20.0 $165.00 $50.0K 1.6K 33 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $20.15 $18.5 $19.05 $165.00 $47.6K 392 9

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,393,495, with ORCL's price up by 1.28%, positioned at $146.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $169.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * An analyst from Keybanc has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $150. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.