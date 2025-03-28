Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ONON

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on On Holding. Our analysis of options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $847,242, and 3 were calls, valued at $464,930.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $55.0 for On Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in On Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to On Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.5 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

On Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.7 $55.00 $370.0K 157 1.0K ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.65 $2.5 $2.52 $32.50 $252.0K 0 1.0K ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $4.1 $3.95 $4.01 $48.00 $148.1K 1.6K 1.0K ONON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $4.1 $3.95 $4.01 $48.00 $69.4K 1.6K 1.5K ONON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $4.1 $3.95 $4.02 $48.00 $68.7K 1.6K 1.2K

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with On Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of On Holding

Trading volume stands at 4,505,436, with ONON's price down by -4.46%, positioned at $43.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On On Holding

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $68. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $66. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $64. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on On Holding with a target price of $67. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for ONON

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Keybanc Reiterates Overweight Overweight

