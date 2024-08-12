Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ONON

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards On Holding (NYSE:ONON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ONON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for On Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $649,965, and 5 are calls, amounting to $419,537.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $47.5 for On Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for On Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of On Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

On Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.96 $1.95 $1.96 $40.00 $327.8K 1.6K 2.2K ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.81 $3.0 $47.50 $150.0K 4.7K 500 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.1 $10.9 $11.1 $35.00 $111.0K 113 100 ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.35 $10.5 $40.00 $105.0K 1.1K 0 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.64 $1.6 $1.6 $39.50 $80.8K 378 520

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

Having examined the options trading patterns of On Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of On Holding Trading volume stands at 4,612,538, with ONON's price down by -0.37%, positioned at $40.08. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for On Holding

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.8.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $47. An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $46. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $44. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $45. An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for On Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

