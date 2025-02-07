Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OKTA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,960 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $409,175.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $115.0 for Okta, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.61 $115.00 $108.3K 3.9K 585 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $115.00 $101.1K 3.9K 285 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.36 $0.28 $0.27 $103.00 $100.8K 1 3.6K OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.75 $24.5 $24.75 $115.00 $69.2K 221 28 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $115.00 $67.6K 3.9K 1.0K

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Present Market Standing of Okta With a volume of 1,124,288, the price of OKTA is down -0.17% at $97.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days. Expert Opinions on Okta

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.0.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Okta, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Okta, maintaining a target price of $94.

