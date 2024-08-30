Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OKTA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Okta. Our analysis of options history for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $357,703, and 5 were calls, valued at $208,740.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $100.0 for Okta over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Okta's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Okta's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $20.5 $19.5 $20.21 $100.00 $80.8K 219 17 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.95 $5.85 $5.95 $77.50 $71.4K 168 160 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $60.00 $69.5K 113 199 OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.25 $27.45 $27.85 $60.00 $55.7K 16 20 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.7 $10.5 $10.5 $100.00 $52.5K 466 67

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

In light of the recent options history for Okta, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Okta Trading volume stands at 1,090,398, with OKTA's price down by -1.66%, positioned at $78.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 89 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Okta

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $124.2.

An analyst from WestPark Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Okta, targeting a price of $103. An analyst from WestPark Capital has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Okta, targeting a price of $108. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Okta options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

