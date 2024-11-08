Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OKLO

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OKLO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 options trades for Oklo. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $112,500, and 29 calls, totaling $2,339,238.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $40.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oklo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oklo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.1 $25.00 $510.0K 3.1K 1.2K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.1 $7.5 $26.00 $374.2K 47 520 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.3 $3.45 $40.00 $176.6K 1.1K 610 OKLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $2.4 $2.25 $2.25 $24.00 $112.5K 49 506 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.2 $5.1 $5.4 $21.00 $94.5K 940 177

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Current Position of Oklo Trading volume stands at 18,810,980, with OKLO's price down by -1.51%, positioned at $26.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

