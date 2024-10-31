Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NXPI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NXPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for NXP Semiconductors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $286,785, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $2,131,985.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $252.5 for NXP Semiconductors over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NXP Semiconductors's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NXP Semiconductors's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $252.5 over the preceding 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $31.3 $29.4 $29.9 $220.00 $899.8K 273 298 NXPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.8 $28.8 $28.8 $220.00 $576.0K 273 500 NXPI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.8 $27.8 $28.8 $220.00 $443.5K 273 654 NXPI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $19.8 $18.7 $19.2 $252.50 $192.2K 460 100 NXPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $7.2 $6.3 $6.3 $240.00 $94.5K 333 160

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for NXP Semiconductors, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of NXP Semiconductors Trading volume stands at 222,379, with NXPI's price down by -3.51%, positioned at $236.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 4 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NXP Semiconductors

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $271.6666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on NXP Semiconductors with a target price of $270. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $285. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors with a target price of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NXP Semiconductors

