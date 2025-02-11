Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 305 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 110 are puts, for a total amount of $8,211,833 and 195, calls, for a total amount of $13,907,548.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $220.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.35 $14.25 $14.25 $125.00 $2.8M 78.2K 4.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.92 $2.9 $2.91 $130.00 $870.6K 51.9K 13.5K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $2.8 $2.78 $2.78 $132.00 $250.7K 9.3K 30.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.1 $9.95 $10.0 $130.00 $250.0K 32.7K 1.3K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.7 $7.71 $150.00 $245.1K 31.2K 2.4K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 109,869,201, the NVDA's price is down by -0.92%, now at $132.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $186.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Tigress Financial has upgraded their rating to Strong Buy and adjusted the price target to $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.